Mariemont High School golfer qualifies for U.S. Open

A Mariemont High School golfer qualified for the U.S. Open on Monday.



Will Grimmer, currently finishing his junior year at Mariemont, was 5 under-par for 36 holes at the Springfield Country Club sectional qualifier. He is one of three golfers who qualified from the Springfield sectional.



"There's no bigger tournament in the United States than the U.S. Open," said Grimmer after his sectional qualifier near Dayton. "To be in the field of 156 players, against the greatest golfers in the world at and getting a chance to compete against them at Pinehurst No. 2 is going to be great."



The U.S. Open is June 12-15 at the Pinehurst No. 2 course at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. Grimmer once shot a course record 59 in a junior event on Pinehurst No. 1.



156 players will play in the U.S. Open including the top players in the world.



