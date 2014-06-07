Pete Rose to manage pro baseball game - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Pete Rose to manage pro baseball game

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
(File photo.) (File photo.)
(FOX19) -

Pete Rose is back in baseball – at least for one game.

The Cincinnati native and MLB hits leader will manage the independent league Bridgeport Bluefish on Monday June 16th.  Rose, who is still serving a lifetime ban from MLB, will be managing a team for the first time since 1989.

"I'm doing this because I love baseball," Rose said when speaking to the media on Saturday. "I love young players because they bring you one thing you need in sports – enthusiasm. These young men are here working their butts off. They don't have egos – they are hungry. They run hard and they play hard, all the time. In the late '80's I think thirty-three of my players had their first Major League hit. I'm proud of that. Guys like Chris Sabo, Kurt Stillwell and Eric Davis. I love coaching young players like them."

The Bluefish are not affiliated with any Major League teams.

"(This is) one of the biggest and [most] influential announcements in not only franchise history, but in professional baseball in the last 25 years," said Bluefish GM Ken Shephard.

The Bridgeport Bluefish play in the Atlantic League.  Their current manager, former big leaguer Willie Upshaw, will assume a coaching role the day Rose manages.

"I will tell each of the players in the clubhouse a few things before the game," added Rose. "I will look at each of them and say that every one of you guys has more ability right now than I did at 18 years old. I was told that I was too slow, didn't have a strong arm, and didn't have power, but I got an opportunity and I worked the rest of it out. I out worked people, out hustled people, and had more determination. You have to prepare yourself right and the rest will take care of itself. You set your mind right and winning will fall into place and there is no better motivation than to win. It's why you play the game – to win. Use this second chance opportunity in this talented league and 'Think Big."

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:14 PM EST2018-03-06 22:14:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

  • Memo in teen mom murder case reveals baby named 'Annabelle'

    Memo in teen mom murder case reveals baby named 'Annabelle'

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:22 PM EST2018-03-06 22:22:48 GMT
    Skylar Richardson is charged with murder in the death of her newborn baby found buried in a Warren County backyard.Skylar Richardson is charged with murder in the death of her newborn baby found buried in a Warren County backyard.

    A previously stricken defense attorney's memo about a high profile murder case is now back in public record.

    Full Story >

    A previously stricken defense attorney's memo about a high profile murder case is now back in public record.

    Full Story >

  • CDC: Opioid overdoses jump 30% across US

    CDC: Opioid overdoses jump 30% across US

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-03-06 22:21:42 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-03-06 22:21:42 GMT
    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says. (Source: CDC)Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says. (Source: CDC)

    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says.

    Full Story >

    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly