FOX19 Investigates: Inside Mick Cronin's new contract

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
UC men's basketball coach Mick Cronin. File photo UC men's basketball coach Mick Cronin. File photo
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A raise, more money for his assistants and guarantees of an increased basketball budget highlight Mick Cronin's new seven-year contract at the University of Cincinnati.

FOX19 Sports obtained the contract through a public records request to UC.

Cronin's contract runs through the 2021 season and will pay him $2.2 million annually with the following incentives and bonuses: 

21 win season: $10,000

23 win season: $10,000

25 win season: $10,000

Conference championship (regular season): $25,000

Co-conference championship (regular season): $10,000

Conference championship (tournament): $25,000

Conference tournament finals appearance: $15,000

National coach of the year: $25,000

Conference coach of the year: $15,000

Cronin will also receive bonuses and incentives for team performance in the classroom and in the NCAA tournament:

Appearance in first and/or second round game - $20,000

Appearance in third round game - $20,000

Appearance in Sweet Sixteen: $30,000

Appearance in Elite Eight: $60,000

Appearance in Final Four: $100,000

Appearance in championship game: $100,000

Winning national championship: $100,000

The contract also includes a pool of at least $670,000 to be divided amongst the basketball coaching staff. 

There is no language in the contract or promises of facility/arena upgrades. But there is the following guarantee to the basketball budget:

Fiscal year 2014-15 - $25,000 over the fiscal year 2013-14 budget

Fiscal year 2015-16 - $15,000 over the fiscal year 2014-15 budget

Fiscal year 2016-17 - $15,000 over the fiscal year 2015-16 budget

Fiscal year 2017-18 - $15,000 over the fiscal year 2016-17 budget

Fiscal year 2018-19 - $15,000 over the fiscal year 2017-18 budget

Fiscal year 2019-20 - $15,000 over the fiscal year 2018-19 budget

Fiscal year 2020-21 - $15,000 over the fiscal year 2019-20 budget

The contract also includes the following buyouts (Cronin would owe the university) if coach were to leave UC for another head coaching position:

Date of Termination                   Liquidated Damages

Before March 1, 2015                      $2.5 million

Before March 1, 2016                      $1.5 million

Before March 1, 2017                      $1 million

Before March 1, 2018                      $1 million

Before March 1, 2019                      $800,000

Before March 1, 2020                      $550,000 

The contract was signed by University President Santa Ono and Athletics Director Mike Bohn on June 18 and approved by UC trustees Monday.

