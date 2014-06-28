UC's Kilpatrick undrafted and undaunted

This isn't new for Sean Kilpatrick.



Somewhat overlooked in the recruiting process coming out of high school, the second leading scorer in UC basketball history did not get picked in the 2014 NBA Draft.



"I was (disappointed)," said Kilpatrick. "I mean, that's every kid's dream growing up, but certain people in the draft…they didn't see things how everyone else had seen it. I can't really say nothing about it, all I can do is keep moving forward. It's not like I haven't been in the situation where I haven't had to grind my way out. I've been like this all my life and that's what I'm going to continue to keep doing."



Only the second first team AP All-American not to be drafted, Kilpatrick will get his shot to impress pro scouts and coaches playing for the 76ers NBA summer league team next month in Las Vegas.



"This isn't my first rodeo being the underdog and I think it helps me a lot putting a bigger chip on my shoulder. Everybody's just going to continue to keep watching and seeing what they've been missing."



Shortly after the NBA draft, a tweet popped up on Kilpatrick's account that read: "TRUST ME… Everyone and I mean EVERYONE will pay for this!" Kilpatrick says his Twitter account was hacked and the tweet has been removed.



"That don't even sound like something I would say. That wasn't me at all."



Kilpatrick will continue his work outs in Chicago up until he leaves for Las Vegas the first week of July.



"You can't let a situation like that break you down. The draft is one night and that's not something that determines your career. Everything keeps moving forward and that's all I can do through this process. I can't really be mad about what happened, I mean I can be, but what good is that going to do for me if I continue to be mad about this whole process."



The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is July 11-21. Kilpatrick remains an undrafted free agent and can sign with any NBA team.

