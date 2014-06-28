Keselowski wins Quaker State 400 for second time

Brad Keselowski dominated the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race Saturday night to become Kentucky Speedway's first repeat winner.



"The car was that great," said Keselowski in victory lane. "(The crew chief and pit team) are doing an awesome job. Just an incredible feeling to have a car this fast. I really want another championship and I think we're getting really close to that position."



The 2012 race winner followed his record-breaking pole effort to lead 199 of 267 laps and earn his second victory this season and 12th of his career.



Busch was second, followed by Ryan Newman, Matt Kenseth and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who rallied from a 29th-place start.

