UC product Justin Jackson to play in NBA Summer League

Former University of Cincinnati basketball player Justin Jackson will play with the Charlotte Hornets NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas in July.



Jackson had a pair of workouts with the Hornets on June 12 and 14 but went undrafted in the two-round NBA Draft on June 26. He will remain an undrafted free agent during summer league play.



"What you see is what you get with Justin Jackson," said Jackson's agent, Travis King with Relativity Sports. "He is an extremely hard worker with great defensive prowess who always plays with great intensity. He's a great glue guy who does all the little things needed to get the job done."



Jackson enjoyed a standout senior season, averaging 11.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks. The American defensive player of the year and finalist for the Lefty Driesell National Defensive Player of the Year Award, Jackson ranked 12th in the nation with 99 blocks – third most for a single season in UC history. His 219 career blocks were fourth most on UC charts.



The 6-8, 230-pound forward also ranked fourth in the American with 7.3 rebounds, was sixth in field goal shooting at 53.2 percent and seventh in steals at 1.6 per game. He posted seven double-doubles, blocked three or more shots in 219 games and scored in double figures in 25 of 34 contests during the 2013-14 campaign.



Jackson is the second Bearcat scheduled to compete at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Sean Kilpatrick (Yonkers, N.Y./Notre Dame Prep [Mass.) will play for Philadelphia at the event. He agreed to play with the 76ers on June 27.

