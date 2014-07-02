Hamilton named NL rookie of the month - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Hamilton named NL rookie of the month

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Billy Hamilton, File Photo Billy Hamilton, File Photo
(FOX19) -

Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton is the National LeagueRookie of the Month for June.

Hamilton finished the month with .327 batting average, 10doubles, three home runs, 18 runs batted in and 18 runs scored.

Hamilton also stole 14 bases.

He is the first Red to win Rookie of the Month since ToddFrazier in 2012.

Copyright 2014 WXIX.All rights reserved.

