Hamilton named NL rookie of the month

Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton is the National LeagueRookie of the Month for June.

Hamilton finished the month with .327 batting average, 10doubles, three home runs, 18 runs batted in and 18 runs scored.

Hamilton also stole 14 bases.

He is the first Red to win Rookie of the Month since ToddFrazier in 2012.

