Reds beat Cubs in first game of doubleheader

Jay Bruce homered for a third straight game and the Reds won athird straight game beating the Cubs 4-2.

Bruce, who snapped an 0-26 slump on Sunday with a home run, putthe Reds ahead 3-0 in the first inning with his two-run shot off former Redspitcher Travis Wood.

Johnny Cueto pitched into the seventh inning, allowing only twoearned runs, to improve his record to 9-6 on the season. Manny Parra cameon in relief of Cueto in the seventh and escaped a bases loaded, one out jamwith a strikeout and a ground out to preserve the Reds lead. Parra hasn'tallowed a run in his last 14 appearances.

Chris Heisey tied a season high with three hits. RamonSantiago had his first three-hit game of the year.

The win moves the Reds into a third place tie with Pittsburghfour-and-a-half games behind first place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

"If you go into the (All Star) break and your double digits (games) out of first place, it's somewhat improbable to get yourself all the way back into the race. It's good to be in position to shrink that lead," said Manager Bryan Price.



Tonight's game two of the doubleheader starts at 7:10pm. Jay Bruce isscheduled to start at first base a second consecutive day.

"I'm happy with the way we've been playing, but notsatisfied with the position yet because we're not in first place. I still thinkwe can win this division," Bruce said after the game.

We'll update with post game reaction from the Reds clubhouse.

