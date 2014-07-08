Reds beat Cubs in first game of doubleheader - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reds beat Cubs in first game of doubleheader

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Jay Bruce homered for a third straight game and the Reds won athird straight game beating the Cubs 4-2.

Bruce, who snapped an 0-26 slump on Sunday with a home run, putthe Reds ahead 3-0 in the first inning with his two-run shot off former Redspitcher Travis Wood.

Johnny Cueto pitched into the seventh inning, allowing only twoearned runs, to improve his record to 9-6 on the season.  Manny Parra cameon in relief of Cueto in the seventh and escaped a bases loaded, one out jamwith a strikeout and a ground out to preserve the Reds lead.  Parra hasn'tallowed a run in his last 14 appearances.

Chris Heisey tied a season high with three hits.  RamonSantiago had his first three-hit game of the year.

The win moves the Reds into a third place tie with Pittsburghfour-and-a-half games behind first place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

"If you go into the (All Star) break and your double digits (games) out of first place, it's somewhat improbable to get yourself all the way back into the race. It's good to be in position to shrink that lead," said Manager Bryan Price.

Tonight's game two of the doubleheader starts at 7:10pm. Jay Bruce isscheduled to start at first base a second consecutive day.

"I'm happy with the way we've been playing, but notsatisfied with the position yet because we're not in first place. I still thinkwe can win this division," Bruce said after the game.

We'll update with post game reaction from the Reds clubhouse.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • CDC: Opioid overdoses jump 30% across US

    CDC: Opioid overdoses jump 30% across US

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-03-06 22:21:42 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-03-06 22:21:42 GMT
    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says. (Source: CDC)Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says. (Source: CDC)

    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says.

    Full Story >

    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says.

    Full Story >

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:16 PM EST2018-03-06 22:16:23 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:14 PM EST2018-03-06 22:14:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly