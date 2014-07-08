Todd Frazier to compete in Home Run Derby - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reds' Todd Frazier to compete in Home Run Derby

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Todd Frazier (Wikicommons) Todd Frazier (Wikicommons)
(FOX19) -

Todd Frazier has been selected to compete in the All Star Game Home Run Derby.

With more home runs than any National League third baseman, National League team captain Troy Tulowitzki picked Frazier to represent the NL in the contest.

"It's going to be a lot of fun," said Frazier. "First, making the All Stars and now even more excitement. So, hopefully, I don't put a goose egg up there and represent a little bit."

Frazier will be the first Red to compete in the Derby since Ken Griffey, Jr. in 2000.

Participants can choose their own ‘pitcher' for the competition and Frazier has selected his oldest brother, Charlie, to pitch to him.

"He's pumped. He'll get the jersey on, the Frazier jersey, and I think that'll be pretty cool. A little memory for the family."

The Home Run Derby is the night before the All Star Game. The 2014 All Star Game airs on FOX Tuesday July 15th.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.

    •   
