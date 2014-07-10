Phillips to undergo surgery, could be out for six weeks

Brandon Phillips will need surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb.

The second baseman injured the thumb on his left hand diving for a ball in Wednesday's game.

Phillips will have surgery Friday and is expected to miss 6 weeks.

The injury comes just days after the Reds also placed Joey Votto on the disabled list with a strained left quad.

Homer Bailey left Thursday's game with a slightly strained right knee. Representatives say he had a precautionary MRI but is not expected to miss his next start, scheduled for after the All-Star break.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.