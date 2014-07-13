Report: Reds' Simon added to All Star roster

Reds starting pitcher Alfredo Simon has been added to the National League All Star roster, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports.

All Star pitchers who pitch on Sunday are not eligible to pitch in Tuesday's All Star Game and need to be replaced by pitchers who can.

Simon, who is tied for the Major League lead with 12 wins, would be appearing in his first career All Star Game.

The Reds will announce any All Star roster additions after today's game and FOX19 will update with reaction from Simon if he's added.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.