Reds' Alfredo Simon added to All Star team

Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Reds starting pitcher Alfredo Simon has been added to the All Star team.

"This is big for me because I was in the bullpen and I had surgery back in 2009 and I came back this year, as a starter, and made the All Star Game. That's huge for me," Simon said.

All Star pitchers who pitch on Sunday (like Johnny Cueto) are not eligible to pitch in Tuesday's All Star Game and need to be replaced by pitchers who can. Simon, who is tied for the Major League lead with 12 wins, has been added as a replacement and will be appearing in his first career All Star Game.

"They didn't pick me (originally) and I just thought that Ideserved to be there because I have done a great job this year.  I knewsome pitchers were going to pitch (today) and I saw that as my opportunity," Simon said. 

Reds manager Bryan Price told Simon during Sunday's game and players hugged the pitcher in the dugout to congratulate him on his honor.

"I couldn't be more excited. I don't think there's a moredeserving guy, especially, of those guys that were omitted.  He's asdeserving to be on that club as anyone there," Price said.

Simon spent his first two seasons with the Reds as a relief pitcher, but was forced into the starting rotation at the start of the season in replacement of Mat Latos.

Simon is 12-3 this season with a 2.70 ERA and joins Johnny Cueto, Aroldis Chapman, Todd Frazier and Devin Mesoraco as five Reds going to the All Star Game in Minneapolis.

The All Star Game is Tuesday night on FOX19.

