Top players all committed to 2014 W&S Open

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Betsy Ross, Master of Ceremonies, presents at the player field announcement. Betsy Ross, Master of Ceremonies, presents at the player field announcement.
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Serena Williams are the headliners of the field. (Photos: WikiCommons) Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Serena Williams are the headliners of the field. (Photos: WikiCommons)
MASON, OH (FOX19) -

The stars of tennis are coming back to Mason.

The top 43 men and 39 women in the world are committed to playing in Mason August 9-17, the Western and Southern Open tournament organizers announced Monday.

"Our tournament has been about the big stars and the big stars winning," said W&S Open tournament director Vince Cicero. "We are certainly in an elite category of tennis."

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Serena Williams are the headliners of a field that includes 15 different Grand Slam winners.

This tournament is one of only five tournaments in the world (outside of the Grand Slams) to host a men's and women's simultaneous event.

13 of the 16 tournament sessions sold out in 2013.

