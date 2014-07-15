Pete Rose can participate in 2015 All Star festivities

Pete Rose will be allowed to participate in All Star Game festivities in Cincinnati next summer.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig made that announcement speaking to the Baseball Writers of America on Tuesday at the All Star Game in Minnesota.

Selig didn't speak specifically about what Rose will be allowed to participate in, indicating any plans the Reds have would still have to be approved by the league.

"That'll be up to the Cincinnati club, and they know what they can do and they can't do," Selig said to the writers. "It's sort of subjective, they've done some things with Pete, but they've been very, very thoughtful and limited."

Rose has been involved in a few recent Reds events including the honoring of the "Great 8" on the field at Great American Ball Park during Joe Morgan's statue unveiling weekend in 2013.

Selig was asked if there has been any consideration to lifting Rose's ban. Selig said there is "nothing new" to report and that Rose's case remains "under advisement."

Baseball's all-time hits leader was banned from the game in 1989 due to allegations he bet on baseball during his time as manager of the Reds.

