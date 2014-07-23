Adrien Broner to fight at U.S. Bank Arena - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Adrien Broner to fight at U.S. Bank Arena

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Adrien Broner (Source: facebook.com) Adrien Broner (Source: facebook.com)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Three-time world boxing champion Adrien Broner will fightin his hometown at U.S. Bank Arena on September 6th, sources tell FOX19 Sports.

Broner (28-1, 22 KOs) will be making his return to thering after recently being reinstated after a suspension for remarks in a postfight interview.

He will be fighting as junior welterweight after losinghis belt to Marcos Maidana in December.

Broner has held titles as the WBC Lightweight champion,WBO Super Featherweight champion and WBC Welterweight champion.

An opponent has not been named. The fight is scheduled tobe televised by Showtime.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.

