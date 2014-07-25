Reds drop 7th straight with loss to Nationals - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reds drop 7th straight with loss to Nationals

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
The Nationals brought along their Presidential mascots who raced around GABP. The Nationals brought along their Presidential mascots who raced around GABP.
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

A return home didn't cure the Reds recent problems as theydropped the series opener with the Washington Nationals 4-1.

The Reds finished with only four hits off Nationals starterTanner Roark and are winless since the end of the All Star break. It's the Redsworst second half start since 1991 when they lost eight straight after the break.

Washington roughed up Alfredo Simon for nine hits and threeruns in less than five innings.  Simon's record drops to 12-5 on the year.

The seven game losing streak is the Reds worst since 1999when they lost eight straight.

"Sometimes when you struggle, and obviously we'restruggling, you put too much on your plate and put a bunch of hurdles in frontof yourself. I think we're all trying to do way too much to get a win," said Bryan Price.

The three game series continues Saturday afternoon at GreatAmerican Ball Park.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:14 PM EST2018-03-06 22:14:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

  • Memo in teen mom murder case reveals baby named 'Annabelle'

    Memo in teen mom murder case reveals baby named 'Annabelle'

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:22 PM EST2018-03-06 22:22:48 GMT
    Skylar Richardson is charged with murder in the death of her newborn baby found buried in a Warren County backyard.Skylar Richardson is charged with murder in the death of her newborn baby found buried in a Warren County backyard.

    A previously stricken defense attorney's memo about a high profile murder case is now back in public record.

    Full Story >

    A previously stricken defense attorney's memo about a high profile murder case is now back in public record.

    Full Story >

  • CDC: Opioid overdoses jump 30% across US

    CDC: Opioid overdoses jump 30% across US

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-03-06 22:21:42 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-03-06 22:21:42 GMT
    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says. (Source: CDC)Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says. (Source: CDC)

    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says.

    Full Story >

    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly