Reds drop 7th straight with loss to Nationals

The Nationals brought along their Presidential mascots who raced around GABP.

A return home didn't cure the Reds recent problems as theydropped the series opener with the Washington Nationals 4-1.

The Reds finished with only four hits off Nationals starterTanner Roark and are winless since the end of the All Star break. It's the Redsworst second half start since 1991 when they lost eight straight after the break.

Washington roughed up Alfredo Simon for nine hits and threeruns in less than five innings. Simon's record drops to 12-5 on the year.

The seven game losing streak is the Reds worst since 1999when they lost eight straight.

"Sometimes when you struggle, and obviously we'restruggling, you put too much on your plate and put a bunch of hurdles in frontof yourself. I think we're all trying to do way too much to get a win," said Bryan Price.

The three game series continues Saturday afternoon at GreatAmerican Ball Park.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.

