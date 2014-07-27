Slumping Reds drop game; series to Nationals

The Reds didn't get a runner to second base until the ninthinning and another quiet offensive day meant another loss to the Nationals 4-2.

The Reds have now scored just 16 runs in the nine gamessince the All Star break and have lost eight of nine.

"We've got to get our guys feeling good again about whatthey're doing offensively," said Bryan Price. "We had a really good approachbefore the break and it hasn't been quite as good. Guys care. It matters tothese guys. They're not going through the motions. We just don't have a lot toshow for the effort."

Mat Latos (2-3) gave up three runs in the fifth inning. TheReds didn't score until the ninth when Devin Mesoraco drove in two runs with adouble.

"You just have to have the faith, I guess," said Mesoraco."Have faith that it'll turn around and faith that at some point you're going todo what you're capable of doing."

Jack Hannahan made his season debut for the Reds and washitless in four at bats with two strike outs.

The Reds remain six games out of first place in the NLCentral and start a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday atGreat American Ball Park.

