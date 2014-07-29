Mike Leake leads Reds to a win - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Mike Leake leads Reds to a win

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Mike Leake pitched into the eighth inning and also drove ina run as the Reds won for just the second time since the end of the All Starbreak 3-0 over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Leake, who last won 22 days ago, scattered five hits andstruck out eight to win his eighth game of the season.

"We need a little streak to get us going and, hopefully, thisis the start of something," said Leake. "Losing is never fun so it's nice toget a win and, hopefully, (it) can have a domino effect."

Leake (8-9) led the Reds back to a .500 record.

"He was just sharp," manager Bryan Price said."He was on the attack. There's a certain element to him -- acompetitiveness, a fierceness to the kid -- that makes him better than hisstuff, and he's got good stuff."

Aroldis Chapman pitched a clean ninth inning for his 100thcareer save.

The Reds gained a game in the NL Central standings and arenow five games back of first place Milwaukee.

