Mike Leake leads Reds to a win

Mike Leake pitched into the eighth inning and also drove ina run as the Reds won for just the second time since the end of the All Starbreak 3-0 over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Leake, who last won 22 days ago, scattered five hits andstruck out eight to win his eighth game of the season.

"We need a little streak to get us going and, hopefully, thisis the start of something," said Leake. "Losing is never fun so it's nice toget a win and, hopefully, (it) can have a domino effect."

Leake (8-9) led the Reds back to a .500 record.

"He was just sharp," manager Bryan Price said."He was on the attack. There's a certain element to him -- acompetitiveness, a fierceness to the kid -- that makes him better than hisstuff, and he's got good stuff."

Aroldis Chapman pitched a clean ninth inning for his 100thcareer save.

The Reds gained a game in the NL Central standings and arenow five games back of first place Milwaukee.

