Reds lose second straight game to Marlins

Alfredo Simon remained winless since the All Star breakafter the Reds dropped a second straight game to the Marlins Saturday night4-3.

Simon, an All Star with twelve wins in the first half of theseason, allowed two earned runs in five innings. The Marlins tacked on a couplemore runs off the Reds bullpen to hold off a late inning Reds rally.

Jay Bruce hit his 12th home run of the season forthe Reds.

Milwaukee gained a full game on the Reds in the NL Centralstandings, dropping Cincinnati to six games out of first place.

Same two teams conclude the three game series Sunday atGreat American Ball Park. Johnny Cueto will start on the mound for theReds.



Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.

