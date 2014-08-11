Tony Perez to get statue outside Great American Ball Park

The Reds announced Hall of Famer Tony Perez will get astatue outside of Great American Ball Park.

Former teammates Johnny Bench and Joe Morgan made theannouncement to a crowd of former and current Reds at the Hall of Fame GalaSunday night at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

Perez will join Johnny Bench and Joe Morgan as formermembers of the Big Red Machine immortalized with a statue.

Inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2000,the seven-time All Star and multiple World Series champion hit 379 career homeruns and finished with 2,732 career hits.

No details of when the statue might be completed or where itwill go have been announced.

