Reds lose to Red Sox on late inning home run

The back-to-back home run derby champ beat the Reds with a late inning home run Tuesday night in a 3-2 Red Sox win.

Yoenis Cespedes, who will get the chance to defend his derby championships in Cincinnati next summer if he's an All Star, took a brush back pitch from Jonathan Broxton just before he hit a 433 foot home run to center field to beat the Reds.

"I have no regrets about Broxton," Price said. "He went right after (Cespedes). We jammed him the first two times up. We were trying to come inside on him."

The late inning homer cost Mat Latos a win. The Reds starter pitched seven innings of one run baseball.

The Reds drop to 60-59 on the season and will play the Red Sox in the second game of this two game series Wednesday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

