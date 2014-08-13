Brandon Phillips to begin rehab assignment Friday

Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips will begin his rehab assignment Friday in Louisville.

Phillips had surgery to repair torn ligaments in his glove hand July 11 and hasn't played in a game since. He injured his thumb diving for a baseball.

The former All Star took fielding practice before Tuesday's game and took some batting practice in the team's indoor cages.

Bryan Price said before Wednesday's game that Friday would be the likely day Phillips would join Louisville. Phillips himself announced on his Twitter page he would indeed play Friday.

No time has been set for his return to the Reds, although, a return Monday in St. Louis is very possible.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.

