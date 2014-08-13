Cincinnati's Adrien Broner to announce hometown fight Thursday

Three-time world champion boxer Adrien Broner willannounce he'll be fighting in his hometown of Cincinnati at a press conferenceThursday at U.S. Bank Arena.

The press conference starts at 1:30 and is free and opento the public.

There will be autograph opportunities and promotional giveaways at the press conference on the concourse level of U.S. Bank Arena.

Broner will be fighting Emmanuel Taylor September 6th atU.S. Bank Arena.

Broner (28-1, 22 KO's) is from Cincinnati and has wonworld titles in three weight divisions.

FOX19 will be at the press conference and will updateonline and on the air.

