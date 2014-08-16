Tennis finals set at W&S Open in Mason

Serena Williams is seeking her first title in Mason (Photo: FOX19/Dan Wood)

The top seeds in the men's and women's bracket highlighta star-studded championship Sunday in Mason.

Roger Federer will play for an unprecedented sixthsingles title at the Western & Southern Open after beating Milos Raonic inthe semifinals late Saturday night on Center Court.

Federer will play six seed David Ferrer.

Serena Williams will play Ana Ivanovic in the women'sfinal. Williams, the top ranked player in the world, has never won a singlestitle in Mason.

The action starts at 2pm with the women's match followedby the men on Center Court.

The Bryan Brothers will play in the doubles finals at12:15.

