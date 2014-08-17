Serena Williams win first W&S Open in Mason

Top seed Serena Williams won her first Western &Southern Open singles championship with a dominant performance over AnaIvanovic Sunday on Center Court.

Williams, who had never won in Mason, beat Ivanovic 6-4,6-1.

"It's amazing to finally be able to win (the Western &Southern Open)," Williams said during the trophy ceremony. "I had such a greattime this whole week, so thanks to all the fans."

It's the sixth time Williams has played in Mason and tookonly 62 minutes to beat Ivanovic.

"It's been a great week out here," said on the court afterthe match. "Today I want to congratulate Serena. Maybe, after you (Serena)retire you can give me a few tips. It was a great match and you (the fans) gaveus a great atmosphere."

