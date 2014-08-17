Federer wins unprecedented 6th W&S Open title

Roger Federer beat David Ferrer to win his record 6thWestern & Southern Open singles title Sunday in Mason.
Federer rebounded from a tough second set to beat the sixseed Ferrer 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.
"It feels great. I really enjoy playing here," Federer saidto the crowd after the match. "I've played good tennis here my entirecareer and I'm playing good tennis, so it's encouraging."
Federer beat three of the world's top ten players to win thetitle.
"I'm happy how I'm playing. I know I didn't play Rafa(Nadal) or Novak (Djokovic), but I can't control who I'm playing. I servedgreat, served clutch all week. I'm moving well and, clearly, I can't wait forthe U.S. Open."
Federer has won the W&S title in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010,2012 and 2014.
