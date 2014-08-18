Brandon Phillips returns to Reds line-up

Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips will make his return to theReds line-up Monday night in St. Louis.

Phillipshad surgery to repair torn ligaments in his glove hand July 11 and hasn'tplayed in a big league game since. He injured his thumb diving for a baseball.



The former All Starplayed games with the Reds minor league teams in Louisville and Dayton over theweekend.

Phillips said it's been hard watching the team strugglewithout him because he feels he's "the heart and soul" of theclub.

