Report: OSU quarterback Braxton Miller reinjures shoulder

Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller reinjured his throwingshoulder in practice Monday, according to a report from The Columbus Dispatch.

Miller had shoulder surgery in February after he injured hisshoulder in the Orange Bowl loss to Clemson. The report says Monday'sinjury puts his playing status in jeopardy for the upcoming season.

No one with the Ohio State football team or athletic department has commentedon the report.

The Buckeyes are set to open the season against Navy onAugust 30th.

