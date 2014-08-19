Reds cough up late lead and lose third straight

After losing leads twice Sunday in Colorado, the Reds lost another late inning lead Monday night in St. Louis to drop the series opener with the Cardinals 6-5.

Logan Ondrusek took the loss after allowing three hits and a run in the deciding 10th inning. The Reds led 4-3 after six innings, but the Cardinals scored single runs in the seventh, eighth and 10th innings.

"We played hard. We actually played, I thought, a pretty darn good game," Bryan Price said after the game. "I hated to have to use Logan (Ondrusek) in that situation, but I wanted to go with the fresh arm right there (situation). I would've put him into a bit of a softer landing, but he's not new to this."

Jay Bruce drove in four of the Reds five runs and hit his 14th home run of the season.

"I know nobody wants to hear this when you're three games under .500 and fading, but we played hard," Price added. "They came out early to the ballpark, busted their tails and lost in extra innings ."

Brandon Phillips made his first appearance since coming off the disabled list. Phillips, playing his first game since early July, was hitless in four at bats with a walk.

The loss drops the Reds to 61-64 on the season and continue the three game series with the Cardinals on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

