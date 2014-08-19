OSU QB Braxton Miller: I'm coming back in 2015

Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller will miss the 2014 season, the school confirmed Tuesday, but he plans to return to play next season.

Miller, who had surgery on his throwing shoulder in the off-season, re-injured the same shoulder in practice and will require season ending surgery.

The Heisman candidate said he intends to return to campus next season to finish out his final year of eligibility.

"I love Ohio State and Buckeye nation, and my goal is to come back from this injury stronger and better than ever," Miller said in a statement. "I am on course to graduate in December and I want to attend graduate school, and then return to lead the Buckeyes next season. In the meantime, I want to give all the support I can to my coaches and teammates as they chase a championship this season."

Miller injured his shoulder in Ohio State's bowl game last season and complained of soreness throughout training camp.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Braxton and his family," Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said in a statement. "This is an unfortunate injury to a young man who means so much to this program and to Buckeye nation."

Redshirt freshman J.T. Barrett will be Ohio State's starting quarterback. The Buckeyes open the season against Navy August 30.

