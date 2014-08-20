Reds losing streak hits four straight after walk-off in St. Louis

J.J. Hoover hit a batter with the bases loaded to give the St. Louis Cardinals at 5-4 walk-off win Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

It's the fourth consecutive game the Reds bullpen has blown a late lead and lost. Hoover's season record drops to 1-10.

"Different style of losing, unfortunately," said Price after the game. "We've been playing more consistent offensively and we haven't been able to shut the door. You've got to be mentally tough in this game. This game is kicking us around right now."

Todd Frazier hit his 21st home run of the season and after a Ryan Ludwick two-run double in the sixth inning, the Reds led 4-1. But, the Cardinals rallied to tie the game in the eighth with a run off Jumbo Diaz and another run in the tenth off Hoover to win it.

Bryan Price said after the game Aroldis Chapman was not available to pitch and remains ‘day-to-day' with an ‘achy' shoulder.

The loss drops the Reds to 61-65 on the season and drops the Reds to a season worst 10 games out of first place.

Same two teams wrap up the series Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

