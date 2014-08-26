Reds shut out in series opener with Cubs

Former Red Travis Wood shut down the Reds bats and the Cubsbeat up Johnny Cueto to win the series opener 3-0 Tuesday night at GreatAmerican Ball Park.

Cueto gave up two home runs and took the loss. Wood onlyallowed two hits.

The Reds were shut out for the 12th time thisseason. Cueto has lost two consecutive games after winning seven straightdecisions.

Relief pitcher Daniel Corcino made his Major League debutand retired the side in order in the ninth inning with two strike outs.

The Reds and Cubs continue their three game series Wednesdayat GABP.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.

