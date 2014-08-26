Reds shut out in series opener with Cubs

Former Red Travis Wood shut down the Reds bats and the Cubsbeat up Johnny Cueto to win the series opener 3-0 Tuesday night at GreatAmerican Ball Park.
Cueto gave up two home runs and took the loss. Wood onlyallowed two hits.
The Reds were shut out for the 12th time thisseason. Cueto has lost two consecutive games after winning seven straightdecisions.
Relief pitcher Daniel Corcino made his Major League debutand retired the side in order in the ninth inning with two strike outs.
The Reds and Cubs continue their three game series Wednesdayat GABP.
Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.
635 West Seventh Street
Cincinnati, Ohio 45203
(513) 421-1919
publicfile@fox19.com
(334) 206-1400EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.