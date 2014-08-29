High School football schedule: Week two

THURSDAY
Madeira at Norwood
Withrow at Fairfield
Riverview East at St. Bernard
CCD at Pendleton County
Clinton Massie at Blanchester
FRIDAY
Tuprin at McNicholas
Loveland at Lakota West
Taylor at Lawrenceburg
South Dearborn at Madison
Lloyd at Dayton
Walton-Verona at Newport
Simon Kenton at Holy Cross
Highlands at Campbell County
Scott at Holmes
Conner at Boone County
Purcell Marian at Deer Park
New Richmond at Indian Hill
Mariemont at Oakwood
North College Hill at Wyoming
Clark Montessori at Hughes
Taft at Waynesville
Badin at Woodward
Glen Este at Amelia
Lebanon at Kings
Hamilton at Milford
Sycamore at Walnut Hills
Edgewood at Monroe
Beechwood at Mt. Healthy
Goshen at Ross
Valley View at Roger Bacon
Cincinnati Christian at Cincinnati College Prep
Lockland at Miami Valley Christian
Gamble Montessori at New Miami
Paint Valley at Summit Country Day
Bethel-Tate at Oyler
Hillsboro at Western Brown
East Central at Harrison
Bracken County at Ludlow
Owen County at Grant County
New Cath at Cooper
Reading at Williamsburg
Aiken at Jefferson Township
West Hi at Lakota East
Little Miami at Wilmington
Elder at Oak Hills
Moeller at Pickerington North
Springboro at Mason
Thurgood Marshall at Middletown
East Clinton at Batavia
CNE at Fayetteville-Perry
Princeton at Winton Woods
Colerain vs. La Salle
SATURDAY
Dixie at Cov Cath
Bellevue at Finneytown
East St. Louis, IL at St. Xavier
Shorder at Ponitz Career Tech
Anderson at Northwest
CHCAat Fenwick
