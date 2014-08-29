High School football schedule: Week two - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

High School football schedule: Week two

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
FOX19 File Photo FOX19 File Photo
(FOX19) -

THURSDAY

Madeira at Norwood

Withrow at Fairfield

Riverview East at St. Bernard

CCD at Pendleton County

Clinton Massie at Blanchester

FRIDAY

Tuprin at McNicholas

Loveland at Lakota West

Taylor at Lawrenceburg

South Dearborn at Madison

Lloyd at Dayton

Walton-Verona at Newport

Simon Kenton at Holy Cross

Highlands at Campbell County

Scott at Holmes

Conner at Boone County

Purcell Marian at Deer Park

New Richmond at Indian Hill

Mariemont at Oakwood

North College Hill at Wyoming

Clark Montessori at Hughes

Taft at Waynesville

Badin at Woodward

Glen Este at Amelia

Lebanon at Kings

Hamilton at Milford

Sycamore at Walnut Hills

Edgewood at Monroe

Beechwood at Mt. Healthy

Goshen at Ross

Valley View at Roger Bacon

Cincinnati Christian at Cincinnati College Prep

Lockland at Miami Valley Christian

Gamble Montessori at New Miami

Paint Valley at Summit Country Day

Bethel-Tate at Oyler

Hillsboro at Western Brown

East Central at Harrison

Bracken County at Ludlow

Owen County at Grant County

New Cath at Cooper

Reading at Williamsburg

Aiken at Jefferson Township

West Hi at Lakota East

Little Miami at Wilmington

Elder at Oak Hills

Moeller at Pickerington North

Springboro at Mason

Thurgood Marshall at Middletown

East Clinton at Batavia

CNE at Fayetteville-Perry

Princeton at Winton Woods

Colerain vs. La Salle

SATURDAY

Dixie at Cov Cath

Bellevue at Finneytown

East St. Louis, IL at St. Xavier

Shorder at Ponitz Career Tech

Anderson at Northwest

CHCAat Fenwick

 

Powered by Frankly