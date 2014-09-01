Heisey homers twice in Reds win at Pittsburgh

Chris Heisey hit two home runs and drove in all three Reds runs in Cincinnati's 3-2 win Sunday at PNC Park.

The win means the Reds avoid a three game sweep against the Pirates.

Heisey, who entered the game with five home runs for the season, homered off Pirates starter Francisco Liriano and then broke a 2-2 ninth inning tie with a line drive home run to left to win the game.

"I know that his stuff doesn't overpower me," said Heisey of Liriano. "So, I'm just able to relax and trust your instincts and try to get a good pitch to hit and do it."

Johnny Cueto allowed two solo home runs, but pitched eight solid innings to win his 16th game of the season.

The Reds next play Tuesday when they open an interleague set at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

All Major League rosters expand starting September 1st.

