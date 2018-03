Opening Day 2015 is set for April 6th against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park.

Major League Baseball released its entire 2015 schedule Monday.

The first inter league series of the season is a home series with Kansas City in May.

The Reds will play home-and-home series against the Royals, Indians and Tigers and will also host the Twins.

