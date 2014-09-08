Bengal on Ray Rice release: "They did the right thing" - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bengal on Ray Rice release: "They did the right thing"

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
The Ravens announced Rice's contract would be terminated on Monday after the video surfaced. (Source: CNN) The Ravens announced Rice's contract would be terminated on Monday after the video surfaced. (Source: CNN)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Several Cincinnati Bengals agreed with the Baltimore Ravens decision to cut Ray Rice after video of his domestic violence incident surfaced.

"I think they did the right thing," said Andrew Whitworth less than an hour after the news broke. "There's no place for that in any environment. Having a daughter and having a wife, I agree with their decision. I think it's important we set a precedent for how guys act and live and so I applaud them (Ravens) for being able to step up and correct a wrong."

In a video obtained by TMZ, the video appears to show the former Pro Bowl running back punch his then fiance, knocking her onto the floor.

"For there to be video evidence, I felt like it was something they (Ravens) had to do," said Andy Dalton. "I hope Ray (Rice) has learned from everything that's go on. I feel like, for him…you hope there's good that comes from this. I'm sure he's taking all the necessary steps to become a better person, become a better man after this unfortunate situation.

The NFL originally suspended Rice two games for the incident and later implemented stricter league wide rules. The NFL Monday also indefinitely suspended Rice from the league.

"I don't know. To be honest, I don't know," said Marvin Jones when asked if Rice would be accepted back in an NFL locker room. "To me that's something that's really delicate. It's a really delicate situation and it's something that's uncalled for. So, I wouldn't know."

