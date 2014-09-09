Gunner Kiel to QB UC's season opener

Gunner Kiel will be UC's starting quarterback in thisweekend's season opening game for the Bearcats.
Head coach Tommy Tuberville announced his decisionTuesday at the team's media press conference.
Kiel, a transfer from Notre Dame, beat out Munchie Legauxand Jarred Evans for the starting nod.
The Bearcats open with Toledo Friday night at Paul BrownStadium.
