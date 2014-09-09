Gunner Kiel to QB UC's season opener - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Gunner Kiel to QB UC's season opener

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Gunner Kiel will be UC's starting quarterback in thisweekend's season opening game for the Bearcats.

Head coach Tommy Tuberville announced his decisionTuesday at the team's media press conference.

Kiel, a transfer from Notre Dame, beat out Munchie Legauxand Jarred Evans for the starting nod.

The Bearcats open with Toledo Friday night at Paul BrownStadium.

