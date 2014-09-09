Reds end long drought to Cardinals with win - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reds end long drought to Cardinals with win

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
(FOX19) -

The Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-5 Tuesday night,snapping a six-game losing streak to their division foes.

Devin Mesoraco's two-run homer in the first inning bringshim within one of matching Johnny Bench for most home runs (24) by a Redscatcher since 1980.

"He's given us quality at bats," said Bryan Price. "He's hadsome ebbs and flows, but always rallies and has an impact on our teamoffensively."

Mike Leake pitched six innings, giving up three runs oneight hits and also added a run scoring hit.

The Reds surged out to a 7-1 lead after RBI doubles fromMesoraco, Brandon Phillips, and Todd Frazier, but the Cardinals responded witha three-run top of the seventh. Aroldis Chapman closed out the game in theninth.

The teams resume their series Wednesday at 7:10 PM at GreatAmerican Ballpark.

Alfredo Simon is on the hill for the Reds against theCardinals' John Lackey.

