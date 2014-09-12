Little Miami football player pronounced brain dead

Little Miami High School football star Brayden Thornbury was pronounced brain dead Friday after a car accident last Saturday, according to the school's website.

"Brayden is known for being a wonderful all-around person, a well-liked and positive leader among his peers and in our community," the school said in the release. "He is the role model that exemplifies the youth of the Little Miami Community. Not only is Brayden known as this kind of person, he is known for his accomplishments in his community with his church."

Thornbury was critically injured in a car accident on Saturday. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where he has remained unresponsive.

As an organ donor, Thornbury remains on life support.

Little Miami High School has canceled their game against Indian Hill High School for Friday night, and all other weekend extracurricular activities have also been canceled.

Spokesperson Neil Schmidt says the football team will look at possibly rescheduling its game with Indian Hill, but any discussion of that will come after the team and coaches have time to grieve.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.