Little Miami student pronounced brain dead; football game cancel - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Little Miami football player pronounced brain dead

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
Brayden Thornbury. Photo via Little Miami High School Brayden Thornbury. Photo via Little Miami High School
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Little Miami High School football star Brayden Thornbury was pronounced brain dead Friday after a car accident last Saturday, according to the school's website.

"Brayden is known for being a wonderful all-around person, a well-liked and positive leader among his peers and in our community," the school said in the release. "He is the role model that exemplifies the youth of the Little Miami Community. Not only is Brayden known as this kind of person, he is known for his accomplishments in his community with his church."

Thornbury was critically injured in a car accident on Saturday. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where he has remained unresponsive.

As an organ donor, Thornbury remains on life support.

Little Miami High School has canceled their game against Indian Hill High School for Friday night, and all other weekend extracurricular activities have also been canceled.

Spokesperson Neil Schmidt says the football team will look at possibly rescheduling its game with Indian Hill, but any discussion of that will come after the team and coaches have time to grieve.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:22 PM EST2018-03-06 22:22:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

  • Memo in teen mom murder case reveals baby named 'Annabelle'

    Memo in teen mom murder case reveals baby named 'Annabelle'

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:22 PM EST2018-03-06 22:22:48 GMT
    Skylar Richardson is charged with murder in the death of her newborn baby found buried in a Warren County backyard.Skylar Richardson is charged with murder in the death of her newborn baby found buried in a Warren County backyard.

    A previously stricken defense attorney's memo about a high profile murder case is now back in public record.

    Full Story >

    A previously stricken defense attorney's memo about a high profile murder case is now back in public record.

    Full Story >

  • CDC: Opioid overdoses jump 30% across US

    CDC: Opioid overdoses jump 30% across US

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-03-06 22:21:42 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-03-06 22:21:42 GMT
    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says. (Source: CDC)Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says. (Source: CDC)

    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says.

    Full Story >

    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly