Gunner Kiel throws 6 TDs in UC season opening win - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Gunner Kiel tied a UC school record with six touchdown passes in his debut with Bearcats in a 58-34 win over Toledo.

Kiel, a Notre Dame transfer who last started a game his senior year in high school, finished with 418 yards passing and hit six different receivers on his six touchdowns.

Behind four Kiel first half touchdown passes the Bearcats led 41-14 at the half, but Toledo cut the Bearcats' lead to 41-34 in the first minute of the fourth quarter. But, Kiel came back with a touchdown drive to put the game away.

UC wide receiver Mekale McKay led the Bearcats with nine catches for 175 yards. Tion Green and Rod Moore both scored rushing touchdowns for the Bearcats.

The UC defense does need some work after allowing 563 yards of total Toledo offense and 34 points.

UC quarterback Munchie Legaux completed his comeback from a bad knee injury last season at Illinois, getting into the game for the final series of the first half.

Legaux completed four passes for 18 yards in his only series.

The Bearcats host Miami in the Battle for the Victory Bell next Saturday at Miami.

