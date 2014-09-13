Barrett bounces back as OSU blows out Kent St. - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Barrett bounces back as OSU blows out Kent St.

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
COLUMBUS, OH (FOX19) -

Ohio State bounced back after its first regular season lossunder Urban Meyer with a blowout of Kent State 66-0.

Redshirt freshman J.T. Barrett rebounded from a poor gameagainst Virginia Tech with a school record tying six touchdown passes – five inthe first half – to lead the 22nd-ranked Buckeyes to an easy win.

"Where are we and do I like where we're at?" headcoach Urban Meyer said post game. "You still have a sick feeling in yourstomach about last week. But we're moving forward."

Ohio State had lost to Virginia Tech 35-21 the week earlier.

"We had a pretty good idea what they were going todo," said Barrett. "We worked on a game plan all week and it turnedout pretty good for us."

Middletown product Jalin Marshall caught one of Barrett'ssix touchdowns. It was Marshall's first career touchdown at Ohio State.

Ohio State has now won 39 consecutive games over in-stateopponents. The Buckeyes last lost to an Ohio opponent in 1921. They next playUC in Columbus on September 27.

