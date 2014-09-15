Local schools top in state football polls

Moeller, Highlands and Clinton Massie are each ranked atop their respective classes in this week's AP high school polls.

Here are the rankings for local teams in each class in both Ohio and Kentucky.

OHIO (this week's rank)

Division I

1. Moeller

Division II

3. La Salle

4. Kings

Division III

3. Western Brown

Division IV

1. Clinton Massie

3. McNicholas

Division V

7. CHCA

8. Mariemont

9. Badin

KENTUCKY (this week's rank)

Class 6A

9. Simon Kenton

Class 5A

7. Cooper

10. Scott

Class 4A

1. Highlands

3. Covington Catholic

Class 2A

10. Newport Central Catholic

Class A

6. Beechwood

Check out FOX19 NOW's Final Quarter High School football page for Friday night lights news, videos and highlights.



