Final Quarter: High school football schedule, Sep. 19

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Complete list of Tri-State high school football match ups for Friday, Sep. 19.

Batesville @ East Central

Greensburg @ South Dearborn

Lawrenceburg @ Franklin County (IN)

Rushville @ Connersville

Bellevue @ Carroll County

Holy Cross @ Scott

Gallatin County @ Lloyd

Conner @ Campbell County

Taylor @ Deer Park

Finneytown @ Reading

Indian Hill @ Mariemont

Wyoming @ Madeira

Norwood @ Hughes

Taft @ Troy Christian

Edgewood @ Western Hills

Milford @ Withrow

Cincinnati College Prep @ Woodward

Anderson @ Walnut Hills

Kings @ Turpin

Ross @ Northwest

Fenwick @ Alter

Badin @ Roger Bacon

Carroll @ Chaminade Julienne

Little Miami @ Harrison

CHCA @ New Miami

Clark Montessori @ Cincinnati Christian

Lockland @ Cincinnati Country Day

North College Hill @ Dayton Christian

Bethel-Tate @ Amelia

Batavia @ New Richmond

Western Brown @ Blanchester

Goshen @ Clermont Northeastern

Middletown Madison @ Preble Shawnee

Monroe @ Oakwood

Carlisle @ Waynesville

Ludlow @ Brossart

Lebanon @ Greenville

Walton-Verona @ Grant County

Williamsburg @ Newport

Bourbon County @ Harrison County

Simon Kenton @ Cooper

North Oldham @ South Oldham

Boone County @ Henry Clay

Talawanda @ Mount Healthy

La Salle @ Bishop Dwenger (IN)

Moeller @ Louisville St. Xavier

Fairfield @ Colerain

Lakota West @ Middletown

Mason @ Lakota East

Sycamore @ Princeton

Fayetteville-Perry @ Williamsburg

East Clinton @ Washington Court House

Wilmington @ Hillsboro

East @ Manchester

Thurgood Marshall @ Winton Woods

Trimble County @ Bethlehem

Shelby County @ Ryle

Aiken @ Miami Valley Christian

Clinton Massie @ Greenfield McClain

Owen County @ Thomas Nelson

St. Xavier @ Cathedral (IN)

