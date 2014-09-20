UC hangs on to beat rival Miami at PBS

The UC football team beat Miami a ninth straight time 31-24 Saturday night at Paul Brown Stadium.

Gunner Kiel followed up his six touchdown pass debut with four more TD passes as the Bearcats improves to 2-0.

Miami quarterback and Moeller graduate Andrew Hendrix threw a pair of touchdowns, but a fourth quarter drive to potentially tie the game ended in a missed field goal ending Miami's hopes of forcing overtime or winning the game.

"We found a way to winthe game like we did last year. It's very similar than it was last year interms of getting our emotions up with our players," Head coach Tommy Tuberville said. "We were sky high last weekand just the other way tonight, but you can't get up every week."

"The defense did a greatjob tonight. They came up with some big stops for us, and hats off to them," Quarterback Gunner Kiel said. "Itfelt good to see them running around and making big plays and putting pressureon the quarterback. It was great to see them bounce back from last week."

Miami has now lost 20 consecutive games.

UC next plays Ohio State in Columbus next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

