Marvin Jones returns to practice

One of the Bengals top players practiced for the first time since training camp on Tuesday.

Marvin Jones, who caught 10 touchdowns last season, looked sharp during receiving drills during he open media portion of the Bengals final practice before breaking for the bye week.

Jones is five weeks post foot surgery and appears a possibility to make his season debut when the Bengals play at New England in week five.

Other practice notes:

- Rex Burkhead returned to practice

- A.J. Green did practice

- Vontaze Burfict (concussion) did not practice, but was on the field during open media portion.

