Add your organization to FOX19 NOW's closings and cancellations

Looking for a list of current closings and delays? Find them at this link or fox19.com/closings

FOX19 NOW is committed to helping the community when the weather affects your school, church, organization or large business and you need to close or delay.

We verify and enroll every group into our closing and delay program for your safety. Please allow our staff at least 48 hours to complete your enrollment. Codes and passwords do not change so if you've already enrolled, you do not need to complete this form.

Because we can receive hundreds of closings, cancellations - not all will appear on TV. Schools, colleges, large businesses with more than 250 employees and government entities will appear on TV. Churches, smaller businesses, daycares and other organizations will appear online and may appear on TV depending on the situation.

Please click here if the entry form does not display.

All organizations will be available at FOX19NOW.com/closings and in the FOX19 NOW mobile apps.