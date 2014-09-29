Vontaze Burfict expected to return this week

Bengals Pro Bowl linebacker Vontaze Burfict is expected to return to practice this week (Photo: FOX19 File Photo)

Bengals Pro Bowl linebacker Vontaze Burfict is expected to return to practice this week.

FOX19 Now asked Marvin Lewis before the Bengals hit the practice field if Burfict would return and coach responded, "I would imagine he will. Yes."

Burfict has missed portions of games this season with concussion issues and didn't play against Tennessee in week three. Burfict was not on the field during the open media portion of the Bengals practice Monday afternoon.

Other notes:

Marvin Jones expects to be in uniform Sunday night for the first time this season. Marvin Lewis would not commit to Jones making his debut.

Kevin Zeitler is out of his walking boot and no longer on crutches. He was not on the field during open media portion of practice.

The Bengals return to the field this Sunday night at New England. The Bengals are one of only two NFL teams still undefeated.

