Moeller, Clinton-Massie top Ohio football polls

Moeller and Clinton-Massie sit atop their respectivedivisions in this week's AP high school football in Ohio.

The two-time defending state champion Crusaders received 24first place votes in Division I.

Here is the full poll for every division:

DIVISION I

1, Cincinnati Moeller (24)5-0 258

2, Mentor (1) 5-0 199

3, Hudson 5-0 194

4, Dublin Coffman (1) 5-0157

5, Centerville 5-0 131

6, Pickerington Central 5-0103

7, Huber Heights Wayne 5-099

8, Cincinnati Elder 4-1 82

9, Solon 5-0 60

10, Lakewood St. Edward 3-247

Others receiving 12 or morepoints: 11, Liberty Twp. Lakota East 30. 12, Findlay 28. 13, WestervilleCentral 15. 14, Cincinnati St. Xavier 13.

DIVISION II

1, Massillon Washington (15)5-0 233

2, Cincinnati La Salle (4)5-0 209

3, Perrysburg (2) 5-0 168

4, Bedford 5-0 157

5, Lewis Center Olentangy(3) 5-0 154

6, Lima Senior 5-0 109

7, Kings Mills Kings 5-0 106

8, Macedonia Nordonia (1)5-0 96

9, Madison 5-0 64

10, Grafton Midview (1) 5-049

Others receiving 12 or morepoints: 11, Avon 31.

DIVISION III

1, Hubbard (14) 5-0 232

2, Clyde (5) 5-0 215

3, Athens (4) 5-0 167

4, Aurora 5-0 155

5, Trotwood-Madison (1) 4-1139

6, Wapakoneta 5-0 114

7, Tallmadge (2) 5-0 97

8, Dresden Tri-Valley 5-0 80

9, Mount Orab Western Brown5-0 48

10, Norwalk 5-0 47

Others receiving 12 or morepoints: 11, Jackson 34. 12, Poland Seminary 20. 13, Circleville Logan Elm 19.14, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 15.

DIVISION IV

1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie(21) 5-0 248

2, Kettering ArchbishopAlter (5) 5-0 232

3, Cincinnati McNicholas 5-0164

4, Wooster Triway 5-0 149

5, Wauseon 5-0 110

6, Youngstown CardinalMooney 4-1 107

7, Columbus Beechcroft 5-0102

8, Cleveland Benedictine 4-170

9, Steubenville 4-1 67

10, Johnstown-Monroe 4-1 24

Others receiving 12 or morepoints: 11, Millbury Lake 22. 12, Bellevue 19. 13, Jefferson Area 18. 14,Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 16. 15, Zanesville Maysville 14. 16,Cincinnati Wyoming 13. 17, Columbus Marion-Franklin 12.

DIVISION V

1, Coldwater (25) 5-0 259

2, Canton Central Catholic(1) 5-0 211

3, Ottawa-Glandorf 5-0 163

4, Findlay Liberty-Benton5-0 159

5, Marion Pleasant 5-0 120

6, Cincinnati HillsChristian Academy 5-0 111

7, Cincinnati Mariemont 5-075

8, Coshocton 5-0 71

9, Columbus Eastmoor Academy5-0 59

10, St. Clairsville 5-0 49

Others receiving 12 or morepoints: 11, Wheelersburg 28. 12, Delta 24. 13, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 23.14, Hamilton Badin 14. 15, Doylestown Chippewa 12. 15, Huron 12.

DIVISION VI

1, Kirtland (24) 5-0 254

2, Mogadore 5-0 185

3, Loudonville 5-0 169

(tie)Fredericktown (1) 5-0169

5, Defiance Tinora 5-0 130

6, Convoy Crestview 5-0 124

7, Sugarcreek Garaway (1)5-0 119

8, McDonald 5-0 70

9, West Liberty-Salem 5-0 64

10, Lucasville Valley 5-0 52

Others receiving 12 or morepoints: 11, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 21. 12, Cincinnati Country Day 12.

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local(23) 5-0 257

2, Glouster Trimble (2) 5-0207

3, Berlin Center WesternReserve (1) 5-0 194

4, Arlington 5-0 169

5, Shadyside 5-0 158

6, Norwalk St. Paul 4-1 107

7, Caldwell 5-0 100

8, Fort Recovery 4-1 81

9, N. PhiladelphiaTuscarawas Central Catholic 5-0 73

10, Plymouth 4-1 25

Others receiving 12 or morepoints: 11, McComb 14.

