Moeller, Clinton-Massie top Ohio football polls

Moeller and Clinton-Massie sit atop their respectivedivisions in this week's AP high school football in Ohio.
The two-time defending state champion Crusaders received 24first place votes in Division I.
Here is the full poll for every division:
DIVISION I
1, Cincinnati Moeller (24)5-0 258
2, Mentor (1) 5-0 199
3, Hudson 5-0 194
4, Dublin Coffman (1) 5-0157
5, Centerville 5-0 131
6, Pickerington Central 5-0103
7, Huber Heights Wayne 5-099
8, Cincinnati Elder 4-1 82
9, Solon 5-0 60
10, Lakewood St. Edward 3-247
Others receiving 12 or morepoints: 11, Liberty Twp. Lakota East 30. 12, Findlay 28. 13, WestervilleCentral 15. 14, Cincinnati St. Xavier 13.
DIVISION II
1, Massillon Washington (15)5-0 233
2, Cincinnati La Salle (4)5-0 209
3, Perrysburg (2) 5-0 168
4, Bedford 5-0 157
5, Lewis Center Olentangy(3) 5-0 154
6, Lima Senior 5-0 109
7, Kings Mills Kings 5-0 106
8, Macedonia Nordonia (1)5-0 96
9, Madison 5-0 64
10, Grafton Midview (1) 5-049
Others receiving 12 or morepoints: 11, Avon 31.
DIVISION III
1, Hubbard (14) 5-0 232
2, Clyde (5) 5-0 215
3, Athens (4) 5-0 167
4, Aurora 5-0 155
5, Trotwood-Madison (1) 4-1139
6, Wapakoneta 5-0 114
7, Tallmadge (2) 5-0 97
8, Dresden Tri-Valley 5-0 80
9, Mount Orab Western Brown5-0 48
10, Norwalk 5-0 47
Others receiving 12 or morepoints: 11, Jackson 34. 12, Poland Seminary 20. 13, Circleville Logan Elm 19.14, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 15.
DIVISION IV
1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie(21) 5-0 248
2, Kettering ArchbishopAlter (5) 5-0 232
3, Cincinnati McNicholas 5-0164
4, Wooster Triway 5-0 149
5, Wauseon 5-0 110
6, Youngstown CardinalMooney 4-1 107
7, Columbus Beechcroft 5-0102
8, Cleveland Benedictine 4-170
9, Steubenville 4-1 67
10, Johnstown-Monroe 4-1 24
Others receiving 12 or morepoints: 11, Millbury Lake 22. 12, Bellevue 19. 13, Jefferson Area 18. 14,Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 16. 15, Zanesville Maysville 14. 16,Cincinnati Wyoming 13. 17, Columbus Marion-Franklin 12.
DIVISION V
1, Coldwater (25) 5-0 259
2, Canton Central Catholic(1) 5-0 211
3, Ottawa-Glandorf 5-0 163
4, Findlay Liberty-Benton5-0 159
5, Marion Pleasant 5-0 120
6, Cincinnati HillsChristian Academy 5-0 111
7, Cincinnati Mariemont 5-075
8, Coshocton 5-0 71
9, Columbus Eastmoor Academy5-0 59
10, St. Clairsville 5-0 49
Others receiving 12 or morepoints: 11, Wheelersburg 28. 12, Delta 24. 13, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 23.14, Hamilton Badin 14. 15, Doylestown Chippewa 12. 15, Huron 12.
DIVISION VI
1, Kirtland (24) 5-0 254
2, Mogadore 5-0 185
3, Loudonville 5-0 169
(tie)Fredericktown (1) 5-0169
5, Defiance Tinora 5-0 130
6, Convoy Crestview 5-0 124
7, Sugarcreek Garaway (1)5-0 119
8, McDonald 5-0 70
9, West Liberty-Salem 5-0 64
10, Lucasville Valley 5-0 52
Others receiving 12 or morepoints: 11, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 21. 12, Cincinnati Country Day 12.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local(23) 5-0 257
2, Glouster Trimble (2) 5-0207
3, Berlin Center WesternReserve (1) 5-0 194
4, Arlington 5-0 169
5, Shadyside 5-0 158
6, Norwalk St. Paul 4-1 107
7, Caldwell 5-0 100
8, Fort Recovery 4-1 81
9, N. PhiladelphiaTuscarawas Central Catholic 5-0 73
10, Plymouth 4-1 25
Others receiving 12 or morepoints: 11, McComb 14.
