OSU cruises past Maryland in Big Ten opener

Ohio State scored more than 50 points a third straight game and beat Maryland 52-24 in the conference opener.

J.T. Barrett completed 18 of 23 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns and also ran 16 times for 71 yards and a score. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 139 yards on 24 carries, and the defense had four interceptions to hush the first sellout crowd at College Park in nearly six years.

“We're on the road, a Big Ten game, a team (Maryland) that was 4-1 we kind of controlled the game,” said Urban Meyer. “But, we're not where we need to be. That's not championship level defense. We've got to play better.”

Ohio State scored on drives lasting 3:01, 3:27, 1:18, 1:46 and 0:05 to take a 31-10 halftime lead.

The Buckeyes (4-1, 1-0) have scored 168 points in three wins since losing to Virginia Tech.

