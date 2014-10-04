Miami snaps nation's longest losing streak at 21 games - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Miami snaps nation's longest losing streak at 21 games

Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
FOX19 - The Miami RedHawks snapped college football's longest current losing streak at 21 games with a comeback win over UMass in Oxford.

Trailing 41-14, Miami scored the final 28 points of the game to win 42-41. It's Miami's first win since October 27, 2012.

The game-winning score came with 2:58 to go on a 1-yard run by senior quarterback Andrew Hendrix (Moeller) with an extra point by junior kicker Kaleb Patterson that put the RedHawks ahead for good.

Both teams entered the game with winless records, Miami's win improves their season record to 1-5.

The win is the first at Miami for first year head coach Chuck Martin.

  Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

  Memo in teen mom murder case reveals baby named 'Annabelle'

    A previously stricken defense attorney's memo about a high profile murder case is now back in public record.

  CDC: Opioid overdoses jump 30% across US

    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says.

