Miami snaps nation's longest losing streak at 21 games

The Miami RedHawks snapped college football's longest current losing streak at 21 games with a comeback win over UMass in Oxford.Trailing 41-14, Miami scored the final 28 points of the game to win 42-41. It's Miami's first win since October 27, 2012.The game-winning score came with 2:58 to go on a 1-yard run by senior quarterback Andrew Hendrix (Moeller) with an extra point by junior kicker Kaleb Patterson that put the RedHawks ahead for good.Both teams entered the game with winless records, Miami's win improves their season record to 1-5.The win is the first at Miami for first year head coach Chuck Martin.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.